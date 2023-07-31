Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

The designers of a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang prepare the piece for installation at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The replica was installed by the City of Sumter to bring attention to the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and their contribution to creating a more united Air Force. The memorial highlights and honors the memories of all the Airmen who served in the unit, including those who hailed from Sumter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

