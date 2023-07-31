Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 3 of 7]

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The designers of a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang prepare the piece for installation at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The replica was installed by the City of Sumter to bring attention to the history of the Tuskegee Airmen and their contribution to creating a more united Air Force. The memorial highlights and honors the memories of all the Airmen who served in the unit, including those who hailed from Sumter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:18
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Shaw AFB
    Red Tails
    Air Force
    Sumter
    P-51 Mustang

