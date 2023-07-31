Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 6 of 7]

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Local contractors attach a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang to its stand in a public park to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The P-51C Mustang was the primary fighter aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force 322nd Fighter Group during World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen escorted bomber aircraft and solidified their reputation as successful pilots during the war, paving the way forward toward a stronger and more united Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7953391
    VIRIN: 230726-F-VV695-1629
    Resolution: 5720x3813
    Size: 700.53 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial
    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Shaw AFB
    Red Tails
    Air Force
    Sumter
    P-51 Mustang

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT