Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

Local contractors attach a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang to its stand in a public park to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The P-51C Mustang was the primary fighter aircraft flown by the U.S. Air Force 322nd Fighter Group during World War II. The Tuskegee Airmen escorted bomber aircraft and solidified their reputation as successful pilots during the war, paving the way forward toward a stronger and more united Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 Location: SUMTER, SC, US