Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

The designers of a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang prepare the piece for installation in a public park to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The designers of the replica worked closely with the City of Sumter to construct a highly accurate depiction of the aircraft to ensure the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is upheld. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

Date Taken: 07.26.2023
Location: SUMTER, SC, US