    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 4 of 7]

    Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial

    SUMTER, SC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The designers of a historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang prepare the piece for installation in a public park to memorialize the Tuskegee Airmen at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The designers of the replica worked closely with the City of Sumter to construct a highly accurate depiction of the aircraft to ensure the legacy of the Tuskegee Airmen is upheld. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:18
    Photo ID: 7953389
    VIRIN: 230726-F-VV695-1438
    Resolution: 3074x2196
    Size: 238.58 KB
    Location: SUMTER, SC, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Tuskegee Airmen
    Shaw AFB
    Red Tails
    Air Force
    Sumter
    P-51 Mustang

