A historical replica of a P-51 Red Tail Mustang is fully installed and displayed in a local park to memorialize the history of the Tuskegee Airmen at Veterans Park, S.C., July 26, 2023. The City of Sumter fully installed the replica aircraft to uphold the rich legacy of the U.S. Air Force 322nd Fighter Group, Tuskegee Airmen, and educate future generations on the importance of a more inclusive and united Air Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Steven Cardo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.04.2023 13:18 Photo ID: 7953392 VIRIN: 230731-F-VV695-1021 Resolution: 5300x3786 Size: 1.57 MB Location: SUMTER, SC, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Sumter installs P-51 Red Tail Mustang memorial [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Steven Cardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.