A Japanese dance group performs during the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. Event attendees enjoyed paper-mâché decorations, live musical performances, and a variety of food vendors, in addition to socializing and connecting with each other. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7952142 VIRIN: 230729-F-VB704-1087 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 1.84 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.