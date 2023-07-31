Festival attendees of the Tanabata Festival gather in front of the Misawa City sign to play and relax in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. Japan’s Tanabata “Star Festival” originated from an ancient Chinese legend about two lovers: Princess Orihime, the Vega star who weaved clouds, and Hikoboshi, the Altair star, a cattle herder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.29.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7952141 VIRIN: 230729-F-VB704-1037 Resolution: 5408x3042 Size: 3.43 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.