A performer balances on a tightrope during the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. Japan’s Tanabata “Star Festival” originated from an ancient Chinese legend about two lovers: Princess Orihime, the Vega star who weaved clouds, and Hikoboshi, the Altair star, a cattle herder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 23:41
|Photo ID:
|7952140
|VIRIN:
|230729-F-VB704-1023
|Resolution:
|4659x3600
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
