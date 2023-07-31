Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023

A performer balances on a tightrope during the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. Japan’s Tanabata “Star Festival” originated from an ancient Chinese legend about two lovers: Princess Orihime, the Vega star who weaved clouds, and Hikoboshi, the Altair star, a cattle herder. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

