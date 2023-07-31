Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 5 of 9]

    Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.29.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Festival attendees dressed in traditional Japanese kimonos walk around the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. Kimonos are traditional Japanese dresses worn sparingly or during special occasions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:41
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP 
    PACAF
    Tanabata Festival
    Misawa City
    Star Festival

