A vendor prepares food during the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. The annual event aids in strengthening the relationship between Team Misawa members and the local community through fun, food, and festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 23:41 Photo ID: 7952145 VIRIN: 230729-F-VB704-1028 Resolution: 4991x3322 Size: 2.34 MB Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.