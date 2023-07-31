Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 7 of 9]

    Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Brieana Bolfing 

    35th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A vendor prepares food during the Tanabata Festival in Misawa City, Japan, July 29, 2023. The annual event aids in strengthening the relationship between Team Misawa members and the local community through fun, food, and festivities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Brieana E. Bolfing)

    This work, Misawa celebrates Tanabata Festival 2023 [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Brieana Bolfing, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

