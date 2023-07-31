Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

Warrant Officer David Sheen, loadmaster for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), communicates with crew while flying to landing zone in Townsville, Australia on August 1, 2023, during Talisman Sabre 23. Our relationships with our regional allies and partners are the linchpin enabling a free and open Indo-Pacific. Alliances and partnerships make us stronger, deter adversaries, and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

