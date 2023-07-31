Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), Headquarters’ First Sgt. Penisimani Finefeuiaki helps Sgt. Jesse Deans, secure his gear while flying to landing zone in Townsville, Australia on August 1, 2023, during Talisman Sabre 23. Exercises like Talisman Sabre provide effective and intense training to ensure our forces are capable, interoperable, deployable on short notice, and combat-ready. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

Location: TOWNSVILLE, SA, AU