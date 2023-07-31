Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Chelcun, a paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), gives instructions to his squad ahead of the unit's tactical night jump on August 1, 2023, in Townsville, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre demonstrates strategic-level readiness by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

