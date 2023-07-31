Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 27 of 29]

    Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

    TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AUSTRALIA

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab  

    133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Luke Chelcun, a paratrooper assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), gives instructions to his squad ahead of the unit's tactical night jump on August 1, 2023, in Townsville, Australia, during Talisman Sabre 23. Talisman Sabre demonstrates strategic-level readiness by exercising the U.S. military’s ability to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 20:06
    Location: TOWNSVILLE, QLD, AU 
    This work, Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23 [Image 29 of 29], by SSG Jessica Elbouab, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

