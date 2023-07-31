Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Warrant Officer David Sheen, loadmaster for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF),...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab | Warrant Officer David Sheen, loadmaster for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF), communicates with crew while flying to landing zone in Townsville, Australia on August 1, 2023, during Talisman Sabre 23. Our relationships with our regional allies and partners are the linchpin enabling a free and open Indo-Pacific. Alliances and partnerships make us stronger, deter adversaries, and enhance readiness. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment) see less | View Image Page

TOWNSVILLE, AUSTRALIA – 172 U.S. Army Infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), conducted a tactical night jump from Royal Australian Air Force, C-17 Globemaster III, in the early morning hours of August 1, 2023, during Talisman Sabre 23.

The Joint Operation is one of many executed over the last several weeks to demonstrate the strategic readiness of the U.S. military to rapidly deploy a combat-credible force in support of the U.S. National Defense Strategy.

“Talisman Sabre plays a critical role in strategically strengthening the Indo-Pacific region by providing the opportunity for U.S. and Australian military forces to hone in on their interoperability,” said Capt. Jack Dingle, Airborne Commander, Task Force Able Company, 3-509 Infantry (Airborne). “Both countries get the opportunity to train across platforms and work with the other’s systems, so in the event, we are to conduct a combined airborne operation, operations will run smoothly.”

The mission also qualified the United States Paratroopers for Australian Paratrooper Wings for jumping onto Australian soil for the first time.

The Australian Army’s 176 Air Dispatch Squadron, supported the U.S. Airborne mission with Parachute Jumpmasters. The jumpmasters perform a leadership role during an airborne operation that ensures the safety of the paratroopers and the successful execution of the task. The 176 AD Sqn Jumpmasters worked with the U.S. Jumpmaster team to demonstrate strategic capability.

“Our Australian Jumpmasters worked seamlessly with our United States allies and successfully executed the task,” said Capt. James Heap, 176 Air Dispatch Squadron. “It was a privilege to work with such a well-trained force, and my team is proud to be a part of such a significant event during the exercise.”

Missions like this send a deliberate message of combined strength and integrated deterrence. Deterrence prevents conflicts and enhances regional security and stability through four pillars: capability, posture, will, and signaling.

Upon landing, the 3- 509th pushed forward with a series of ground tactical maneuvers before securing the airfield as a part of the overall mission objectives.