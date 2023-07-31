Airborne U.S Army Infantrymen and Australian Defence Force Execute a Tactical Night Jump during Talisman Sabre 23

U.S. Army Infantryman from the 3rd Battalion, 509th Parachute Infantry Regiment (Airborne), rest while waiting for takeoff at the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) air base, in Townsville, Australia on August 1, 2023, during Talisman Sabre 23. The Army generates lethal and combat-credible warfighting formations, tailored to thrive in the rugged and austere climates of the Indo-Pacific, and primed to build interoperability with regional allies and partners. (U.S. Army Photo by: Staff Sgt. Jessica Elbouab, 133rd Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

