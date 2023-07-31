Staff Sgt. Tyler Heath, 445th Security Forces Squadron, marks up a paper target at the 52nd Combat Arms indoor range on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2023. Five CATM instructors from the 445th SFS augmented the 52nd Combat Arms for two weeks during their annual tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 07:49 Photo ID: 7949907 VIRIN: 230801-F-TG290-3057 Resolution: 4733x3380 Size: 397.09 KB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445th Security Forces augment Spangdahlem AB [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.