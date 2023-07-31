445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour

Tech. Sgt. Jacob Binkley, 445th Security Forces Squadron, rides in a patrol car to respond to a minor traffic accident on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2023. The 445th SFS augmented the 86th Security Forces Squadron for their annual tour July 22-Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)
