    445th Security Forces augment Spangdahlem AB [Image 9 of 14]

    445th Security Forces augment Spangdahlem AB

    GERMANY

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Staff Sgt. Tyler Heath, 445th Security Forces Squadron, provides instruction to an active duty airman at the 52nd Combat Arms indoor range on Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2023. Five CATM instructors from the 445th SFS augmented the 52nd Combat Arms for two weeks during their annual tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

    This work, 445th Security Forces augment Spangdahlem AB [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

