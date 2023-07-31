Tech. Sgt. Jacob Binkley, 445th Security Forces Squadron, rides in a patrol car to respond to a minor traffic accident on Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2023. The 445th SFS augmented the 86th Security Forces Squadron for their annual tour July 22-Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 07:50 Photo ID: 7949909 VIRIN: 230801-F-TG290-3089 Resolution: 4733x3380 Size: 499.97 KB Location: DE Hometown: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour [Image 14 of 14], by SrA Angela Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.