445th Security Forces augment Spangdahlem AB

Staff Sgt. Tyler Heath, CATM instructor, 445th Security Forces Squadron, gives a visual command inside the 52nd Combat Arms range at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, as Staff Sgt. Eric Schiro looks on. CATM instructors from the 445th SFS augmented active duty at Spangdahlem AB for two weeks during their annual tour. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

