445 AW units integrate with Ramstein Air Base for annual tour

Staff Sgt. Brandon Walker, 445th Security Forces Squadron, checks credentials at the west gate of Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on Aug. 1, 2023. The 445th SFS augmented the 86th Security Forces Squadron for their annual tour July 22-Aug. 5, 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Angela Jackson)

