Senior Airman Jordan Church, crew chief assigned to the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reassembles the landing gear axel of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. Church, and other Maintainers from the 445th AMXS and 445th Maintenance Squadron, participated in a variety of tasks and training opportunities with the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron while on annual tour at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 06:48
|Photo ID:
|7949829
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-QO275-2014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|5.61 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17 [Image 6 of 6], by Capt. Rachel Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
