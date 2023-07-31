445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

Senior Airman Jordan Church, crew chief assigned to the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reassembles the landing gear axel of a C-17 Globemaster III at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. Church, and other Maintainers from the 445th AMXS and 445th Maintenance Squadron, participated in a variety of tasks and training opportunities with the 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron while on annual tour at Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)

