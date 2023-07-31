Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17 [Image 3 of 6]

    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Senior Airman Earnie Jordan, 721st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, and Tech. Sgts. Molly Hageman and Zach Montgomery, both of the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reassemble the landing gear on a C-17 Globemaster III by lifting a new nose tire up on to the axel. The aircraft, an asset of the New York Air National Guard, was parked at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, when Air Force Maintainers noted wear and tear on the nose tires and promptly replaced the tires on July 31, 2023, before the aircraft departed. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)

