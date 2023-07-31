Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman and Senior Airman Jordan Church, crew chiefs in the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, prepare to begin a nose tire change on a C-17 Globemaster III on July 31, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. When performing critical maintenance on Air Force assets, crew chiefs consult a technical order, digitally stored on this laptop, to ensure the step-by-step fidelity of the maintenance task. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)

