    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17 [Image 1 of 6]

    445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

    GERMANY

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram 

    445th Airlift Wing, Public Affairs, Wright-Patterson AFB, Ohio

    Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, crew chief, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, performs an in-process inspection on an anti-rotation plate prior to reassembling the landing gear on a C-17 Globemaster III during a nose tire change at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on July 31, 2023. Nose tires are preventatively changed once they begin to show signs of wear, which are identified during various, frequent inspections conducted by Air Force Maintainers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)

    reserve
    Aircraft Maintenance
    maintainer

