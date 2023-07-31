445th AMXS changes nose tires on C-17

Tech. Sgt. Molly Hageman, crew chief, 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, reviews the process outlined in the technical order for a nose tire change on a C-17 Globemaster III on July 31, 2023 at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. When performing critical maintenance on Air Force assets, crew chiefs consult a technical order, digitally stored on this laptop, to ensure the step-by-step fidelity of the maintenance task. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Rachel Ingram)
