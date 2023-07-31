A board with patches from past members of the 76th Airlift Squadron is displayed on a wall at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2023. The 76th AS was born Feb. 8, 1943, and has since moved several locations from its original assignment at Homestead Army Air Field, Florida, before being assigned to Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage
