    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 6 of 6]

    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    A board with patches from past members of the 76th Airlift Squadron is displayed on a wall at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2023. The 76th AS was born Feb. 8, 1943, and has since moved several locations from its original assignment at Homestead Army Air Field, Florida, before being assigned to Ramstein AB. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:20
    Photo ID: 7947668
    VIRIN: 230726-F-SL051-1013
    Resolution: 7129x4758
    Size: 4.98 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Heritage
    Remembrance
    Celebration
    80th Anniversary
    76thAS

