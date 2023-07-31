The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron participate in a piano burning ceremony at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2023. The event was part of the squadron’s celebration of 80 years of history and heritage and to remember the Doves who lost their lives in service to their country. This tradition has been common in flying communities since World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

