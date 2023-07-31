U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during a presentation detailing the history of the 76th AS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2023. The 76th Airlift Squadron celebrated its 80th anniversary with several family events, a history presentation, and a piano burning event, which is a ceremonial tribute to fallen soldiers that began during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)
The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage
