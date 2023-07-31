Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 5 of 6]

    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. John Field, 76th Airlift Squadron commander, speaks during a presentation detailing the history of the 76th AS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 26, 2023. The 76th Airlift Squadron celebrated its 80th anniversary with several family events, a history presentation, and a piano burning event, which is a ceremonial tribute to fallen soldiers that began during World War II. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:20
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Heritage
    Remembrance
    Celebration
    80th Anniversary
    76thAS

