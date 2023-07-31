A C-130J Super Hercules aircraft, a C-37A aircraft, and a C-21A aircraft, park on the runway before a scheduled formation flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 25, 2023. The 76th Airlift Squadron organized a formation flyover to honor the heritage and history of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.25.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:20 Photo ID: 7947663 VIRIN: 230725-F-SL051-1020 Resolution: 7360x4912 Size: 4.68 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.