    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Jaime Van Neste, C-21A aircraft pilot assigned to the 76th Airlift Wing, speaks with Ramstein Air Base spouses at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. Spouses at Ramstein AB had the opportunity to see the inside of a C-130 and to learn about the capabilities of the 76th AS. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Heritage
    Remembrance
    Celebration
    80th Anniversary
    76thAS

