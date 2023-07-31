U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Steinke, C-21A aircraft pilot assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs up after prepping the aircraft for a flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. The 76th Airlift Squadron operates the C-21A aircraft and the C-37A aircraft, providing executive airlift, and aeromedical evacuation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:20 Photo ID: 7947666 VIRIN: 230727-F-SL051-1087 Resolution: 5920x3951 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Regan Spinner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.