    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage [Image 4 of 6]

    The Fighting Doves celebrate 80 years of history and heritage

    RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, GERMANY

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner 

    86th Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 1st Lt. Michael Steinke, C-21A aircraft pilot assigned to the 76th Airlift Squadron, gives a thumbs up after prepping the aircraft for a flight at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, July 27, 2023. The 76th Airlift Squadron operates the C-21A aircraft and the C-37A aircraft, providing executive airlift, and aeromedical evacuation support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Regan Spinner)

    Date Taken: 07.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.02.2023 06:20
    VIRIN: 230727-F-SL051-1087
    Location: RAMSTEIN AIR BASE, RP, DE
    Heritage
    Remembrance
    Celebration
    80th Anniversary
    76thAS

