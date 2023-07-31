Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 5 of 5]

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    TURKU AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Special Mission Communication Technicians Senior Airman Austin Chastine and Airman 1st Class Alejandro Almodovar head to preflight the Beyond Line of Sight Communication equipment on a U-28A Draco assigned to the U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron, before a morning departure at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. Both service members were part of Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffin, where BLOS communication is a critical node for command and control of airborne assets, connecting them with ground support. The United States is a coalescing force in Europe that improves interoperability and readiness and strengthens resolve across the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 7946772
    VIRIN: 230517-F-MA528-1008
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Location: TURKU AIR BASE, FI
    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    AgilityAndSecurity

