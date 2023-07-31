U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

Special Mission Communication Technicians Senior Airman Austin Chastine and Airman 1st Class Alejandro Almodovar head to preflight the Beyond Line of Sight Communication equipment on a U-28A Draco assigned to the U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron, before a morning departure at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. Both service members were part of Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffin, where BLOS communication is a critical node for command and control of airborne assets, connecting them with ground support. The United States is a coalescing force in Europe that improves interoperability and readiness and strengthens resolve across the NATO alliance. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 Location: TURKU AIR BASE, FI