U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

Senior Airman Taylor Thigpen, Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician, adjusts the battery pack and inspects night vision goggles for Capt. Matthew Reid, ensuring NVG functionality in preparation for a night flight on a U-28A Draco assigned to U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron during Finnish exercise Southern Griffin at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. AFE technicians are vital to aircrew safety when supporting U-28A operations specifically as the aircraft operate in and out of small, unprepared airfields. Training and exercises with NATO Allies collectively develop interoperability and Special Forces capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

