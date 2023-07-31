Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    TURKU AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Taylor Thigpen, Aircrew Flight Equipment Technician, adjusts the battery pack and inspects night vision goggles for Capt. Matthew Reid, ensuring NVG functionality in preparation for a night flight on a U-28A Draco assigned to U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron during Finnish exercise Southern Griffin at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. AFE technicians are vital to aircrew safety when supporting U-28A operations specifically as the aircraft operate in and out of small, unprepared airfields. Training and exercises with NATO Allies collectively develop interoperability and Special Forces capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:02
    Location: TURKU AIR BASE, FI
