Airman 1st Class Rachel Ruddick, 7th Special Operations Squadron Cyber Defense Operations Technician assigned to Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, configures satellite communication for the U-28A Draco during Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffinat Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. To maintain agile forces, the U.S. military requires the ability to communicate quickly and efficiently with Allies and Partners across all domains, whether in peace or in times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.27.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:02 Photo ID: 7946759 VIRIN: 230517-F-MA528-1011 Resolution: 1500x1000 Size: 0 B Location: TURKU AIR BASE, FI Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.