Airman 1st Class Rachel Ruddick, 7th Special Operations Squadron Cyber Defense Operations Technician assigned to Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, configures satellite communication for the U-28A Draco during Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffinat Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. To maintain agile forces, the U.S. military requires the ability to communicate quickly and efficiently with Allies and Partners across all domains, whether in peace or in times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7946759
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-MA528-1011
|Resolution:
|1500x1000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TURKU AIR BASE, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
