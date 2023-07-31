Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 1 of 5]

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    TURKU AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class Rachel Ruddick, 7th Special Operations Squadron Cyber Defense Operations Technician assigned to Royal Air Force, Mildenhall, configures satellite communication for the U-28A Draco during Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffinat Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. To maintain agile forces, the U.S. military requires the ability to communicate quickly and efficiently with Allies and Partners across all domains, whether in peace or in times of crisis. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

