Two U-28A Dracos assigned to the U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron sit on the flight line prior to flying in support of command and control relay and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance during Finnish Exercise Southern Griffin at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. The exercise was commanded by the Utti Jaeger Regiment, which sustains good readiness, interoperability, and connectivity with international partners. Training and exercises with NATO Allies collectively develop interoperability and Special Forces capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)
|Date Taken:
|06.27.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 16:02
|Photo ID:
|7946765
|VIRIN:
|230517-F-MA528-1006
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|TURKU AIR BASE, FI
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|3
This work, U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 5 of 5], by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
