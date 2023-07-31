Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin [Image 2 of 5]

    U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

    TURKU AIR BASE, FINLAND

    06.27.2023

    Photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner 

    352nd Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the Finnish Air Force and a Combat Systems Officer Maj. Justina Sturgis, U-28A Draco Mission Commander assigned to the U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron, present their flag patches to one another, symbolizing the alliance and friendship between the two nations at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. Both service members were part of Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffin, which was commanded by the Utti Jaeger Regiment and furthered Finnish Defence Forces’ special forces and special forces aviation joint operating ability and interoperability. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Finnish Allies and collectively we are ready, postured and well-prepared to deter threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.27.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 16:02
    Photo ID: 7946762
    VIRIN: 230517-F-MA528-1107
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 0 B
    Location: TURKU AIR BASE, FI
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

