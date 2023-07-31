U.S. Participates in FInnish Exercise Southern Griffin

A member of the Finnish Air Force and a Combat Systems Officer Maj. Justina Sturgis, U-28A Draco Mission Commander assigned to the U.S. Air Force 319th Special Operations Squadron, present their flag patches to one another, symbolizing the alliance and friendship between the two nations at Turku Air Base, Finland, May 17, 2023. Both service members were part of Finnish Utti Jaeger Regiment’s Exercise Southern Griffin, which was commanded by the Utti Jaeger Regiment and furthered Finnish Defence Forces’ special forces and special forces aviation joint operating ability and interoperability. We stand shoulder-to-shoulder with our Finnish Allies and collectively we are ready, postured and well-prepared to deter threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Capt. Kaitlyn Danner)

