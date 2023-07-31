NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated the completion of structural steel erection on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington D.C.
(left to right) Baron Rabe, Roland Ngogang, Charles Dine, Lt. Cmdr. Cory Devonis, Joseph Bolivar, Lt. j.g. Sharadan Rorabaugh, Capt. Atiim Senthill, Barry Barnell, Michelle Robertson, Kevin Brooks
NAVFAC Washington celebrates topping out of Joint Air Defense Operation Center phase two construction on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
