    Capt. Atiim Senthill meets Kenneth Grunley at JADOC Phase Two construction site [Image 5 of 8]

    Capt. Atiim Senthill meets Kenneth Grunley at JADOC Phase Two construction site

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Capt. Atiim Senthill, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington operations officer, shakes hands with construction contractor partner Kenneth Grunley, chief executive officer, Grunley Construction Company Inc., during a topping out ceremony for the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.

    NAVFAC Washington is the construction manager for this project.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.26.2023
    Date Posted: 08.01.2023 12:03
    Photo ID: 7945913
    VIRIN: 230801-N-HG124-1005
    Resolution: 3627x2418
    Size: 1.08 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

