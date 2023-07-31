Capt. Atiim Senthill, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington operations officer, shakes hands with construction contractor partner Kenneth Grunley, chief executive officer, Grunley Construction Company Inc., during a topping out ceremony for the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.



NAVFAC Washington is the construction manager for this project.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.26.2023 Date Posted: 08.01.2023 12:03 Photo ID: 7945913 VIRIN: 230801-N-HG124-1005 Resolution: 3627x2418 Size: 1.08 MB Location: DC, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Atiim Senthill meets Kenneth Grunley at JADOC Phase Two construction site [Image 8 of 8], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.