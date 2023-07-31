NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated the completion of structural steel erection on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project along with supported command JADOC and contractor partner, Grunley Construction Company Inc., during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington D.C.

