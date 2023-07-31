Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project

    NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.26.2023

    Photo by Matthew Stinson 

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command Washington

    Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated the completion of structural steel erection on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project along with supported command JADOC and contractor partner, Grunley Construction Company Inc., during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling (JBAB) in Washington D.C.

    Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction
    Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project
    NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project
    NAVFAC Washington celebrates steel topping on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center (JADOC) Phase Two construction project
    Capt. Atiim Senthill meets Kenneth Grunley at JADOC Phase Two construction site
    Capt. Atiim Senthill, NAVFAC Washington operations officer, signs steel beam at JADOC Phase Two construction site
    The final steel beam of the JADOC Phase Two construction project
    The final steel beam of the JADOC Phase Two construction project

    NAVFAC Washington celebrates topping out of Joint Air Defense Operation Center phase two construction on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    NAVFAC
    Engineer
    Navy
    Washington
    Maryland
    Civil Engineer Corps

