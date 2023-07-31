NAVFAC Washington celebrates topping out of Joint Air Defense Operation Center phase two construction on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington celebrated the completion of structural steel erection on the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.



Leadership from NAVFAC Washington were joined by representatives from supported command Joint Air Defense Operation Center, and contractor partners Grunley Construction Company Inc., and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. to commemorate the construction milestone of the new 13,000-square-foot command and control facility.



“NAVFAC Washington is proud to have a role in delivering the JADOC Phase Two project,” said Capt. Omarr Tobias, NAVFAC Washington commanding officer. “JADOC has one of the most significant operational roles in the Greater National Capital Region and this integrated project team has performed admirably. Our partnership with Jacobs Engineering Group, Grunley Construction Company, Air Force Civil Engineering Center, and Joint Air Defense Operations Center has demonstrated what a strong project team can do. Quality construction while maintaining the project schedule!”



NAVFAC Washington awarded a $21,734,000 firm-fixed-price contract to Grunley Construction Company Inc., Rockville, Md., to complete the JADOC permanent facility through phase two construction Sept. 28, 2022.



JADOC Phase Two construction was prioritized as the U.S. Air Force’s top military construction priority for existing missions in 2021. JADOC's command and control centers operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Established following 9/11, JADOC initially operated from multiple temporary locations. With this new facility, JADOC has consolidated functions into a permanent home and operates with state-of-the-art technologies.



JADOC Phase One construction was managed by NAVFAC Washington and completed February 2014 with a final cost of $14 million. The 22,600-square-foot modern facility currently serves as a permanent home for JADOC on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling.



Additional updates and information about NAVFAC Washington can be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/navfacwashington and on Instagram at www.instagram.com/navfacwashington.



NAVFAC is the Systems Command that delivers and maintains quality, sustainable facilities, acquires and manages capabilities for the Navy's expeditionary combat forces, provides contingency engineering response, and enables energy security and environmental stewardship. NAVFAC Washington directly supports Joint Task Force National Capital Region and its partnership with all local, state, and federal agencies in the region.

