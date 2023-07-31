Capt. Atiim Senthill, NAVFAC Washington operations officer, signs steel beam at JADOC Phase Two construction site

Capt. Atiim Senthill, Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington operations officer, signs the final structural steel beam for the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.

NAVFAC Washington is the construction manager for this project.

