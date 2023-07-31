The final steel beam of the JADOC Phase Two construction project

The final steel beam of the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project is prepared to be hoisted during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.



Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington is the construction manager for this project.

