The final steel beam of the Joint Air Defense Operation Center Phase Two construction project is prepared to be hoisted during a topping out ceremony on Wednesday, July 26, on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington D.C.
Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Washington is the construction manager for this project.
|Date Taken:
|07.26.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.01.2023 12:03
|Photo ID:
|7945915
|VIRIN:
|230801-N-HG124-1007
|Resolution:
|3478x2319
|Size:
|1.27 MB
|Location:
|DC, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, The final steel beam of the JADOC Phase Two construction project [Image 8 of 8], by Matthew Stinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVFAC Washington celebrates topping out of Joint Air Defense Operation Center phase two construction on Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling
