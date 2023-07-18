Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 17 of 18]

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Capt. Aimee Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks during a media interview before the Sioux Falls Airshow July 28, 2023 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is one of the aerial performances for the Sioux Falls Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Taylor Solberg)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7943334
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-QG092-1038
    Resolution: 4160x5200
    Size: 7.47 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
    TAGS

    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    Viper Demo team
    F-16 Viper Demonstration team
    114 FW

