    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 10 of 18]

    2023 Sioux Falls Airshow

    SIOUX FALLS, SD, UNITED STATES

    07.28.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg 

    114th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A F-15C Eagle assigned to the 104th Fighter Wing from the Massachusetts Air National Guard parked as one of the various static displays prior to the Sioux Falls Airshow at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota July 28, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

    Date Taken: 07.28.2023
    Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:03
    Photo ID: 7943323
    VIRIN: 230728-Z-QG092-1572
    Resolution: 5825x3883
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)
    TAGS

    Airshow
    114th Fighter Wing
    South Dakota Air National Guard
    SDANG
    114 FW
    Sioux Falls Airshow

