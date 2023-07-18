Brig. Gen. Gregory Lair, assistant adjutant general, Air, South Dakota National Guard, poses for a photo with John Thune, South Dakota Senator, and two of his grandchildren during the Sioux Falls Airshow at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota July 30, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:03 Photo ID: 7943325 VIRIN: 230730-Z-QG092-1063 Resolution: 6254x4467 Size: 14.95 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.