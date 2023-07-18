2023 Sioux Falls Airshow

Brian Neeves, Commemorative Air Force and Dakota L-Birds member, shows a young guest the inside of a cockpit of one of the static displays during the Sioux Falls Airshow at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota July 30, 2023. Attendees of the 2023 Sioux Falls Power on the Prairie Airshow were able to see a variety of static displays and aerial acts. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Solberg)

