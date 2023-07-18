Capt. Aimee Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks during a media interview before the Sioux Falls Airshow July 28, 2023 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is one of the aerial performances for the Sioux Falls Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Taylor Solberg)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.28.2023 Date Posted: 07.31.2023 13:03 Photo ID: 7943333 VIRIN: 230728-Z-QG092-1036 Resolution: 4160x5200 Size: 7.53 MB Location: SIOUX FALLS, SD, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.