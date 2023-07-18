Capt. Aimee Fiedler, F-16 Viper Demonstration Team commander and pilot, speaks during a media interview before the Sioux Falls Airshow July 28, 2023 at Joe Foss Field, South Dakota. The F-16 Viper Demonstration Team is one of the aerial performances for the Sioux Falls Airshow. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Taylor Solberg)
|Date Taken:
|07.28.2023
|Date Posted:
|07.31.2023 13:03
|Photo ID:
|7943332
|VIRIN:
|230728-Z-QG092-1028
|Resolution:
|5200x4160
|Size:
|4.98 MB
|Location:
|SIOUX FALLS, SD, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 2023 Sioux Falls Airshow [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Taylor Solberg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT