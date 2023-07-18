Soldiers Dismount Sea Stallion During Training Exercise

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers with the 678th Adjutant General Company out of Nashville, Tennessee dismount a CH-53D Sea Stallion and advance toward a situational training exercise site during Warrior Exercise 2023 at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst New Jersey, July 23, 2023. WAREX 2023 was a large-scale training exercise consisting of training scenarios designed to simulate real world missions and the aircraft was used to familiarize soldiers with aircraft troop movements. (This photo was cropped to enhance the subject) (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Spc. Caitlinn Belcher)

Date Taken: 07.23.2023 Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US